Controversy centering army will put country in risk: Jamaat
Shafiqur Rahman, ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, has said that the country's armed forces have made a dignified and honourable contribution. He warned that making the military a subject of controversy could place the nation’s independence at serious risk.
He made this remark today, Saturday, during a session of the central majlis-e-shura of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami held at the Al Falah auditorium in Maghbazar, Dhaka.
The Jamaat leader further stated, "We do not want any controversy centering the institution of our pride—the armed forces—in any way as a result of anyone’s actions or decisions. It is important to refrain from making any comments about the military."
Shafiqur Rahman has remarked that Bangladesh is currently in a critical situation. In such a context, he urged the interim government to convene an all-party meeting. He believes that pushing the nation towards uncertainty through conflict and mudslinging is in no way justifiable.
He remarked that this situation should be resolved through unity. “No matter how serious the problem is, a satisfactory solution can be reached through dialogue,” he said.
“That is why I have called on the interim government to arrange an all-party meeting”, he added.
The Jamaat ameer further said, “We have been talking about an outline of reform initiatives and an election roadmap right from the start. However, it is yet to be done. We urge the government to unveil these two roadmaps before the people. It will reclaim people’s confidence in the government.”
He mentioned the issues centering the humanitarian corridor and the Chattogram port as sensitive. He stated that a decision regarding the humanitarian corridor could be taken through discussions with political parties. He also suggested that it might be more appropriate to leave the matter to the next elected government.
Speaking regarding the Chattogram port, he said, “Much of Bangladesh’s interests depend on this port. Around 70 per cent of the country’s major foreign trade relies on it. Therefore, it would not be prudent to make any sudden decisions regarding the management of the port. These matters should be approached thoughtfully through discussions with stakeholders.”
Speaking regarding the national polls, the Jamaat ameer said, “We accepted the election timeline given by the chief adviser right at the beginning. We have been trying to help the government.”
He urged other political parties and relevant organisations to assist the government.
Central senior nayeb-e-ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Mujibur Rahman; nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher; and assistant secretary general Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan, among others, were present at the Majlis-e-Shura meeting.