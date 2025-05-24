Controversy centering army will put country in risk: Jamaat

Shafiqur Rahman, ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, has said that the country's armed forces have made a dignified and honourable contribution. He warned that making the military a subject of controversy could place the nation’s independence at serious risk.

He made this remark today, Saturday, during a session of the central majlis-e-shura of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami held at the Al Falah auditorium in Maghbazar, Dhaka.

The Jamaat leader further stated, "We do not want any controversy centering the institution of our pride—the armed forces—in any way as a result of anyone’s actions or decisions. It is important to refrain from making any comments about the military."