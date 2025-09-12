Plot to sabotage JUCSU election, 2 pro-BNP teachers instigating it: Shibir-backed GS candidate

General Secretary (GS) candidate from Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed Somonnito Shikkharthi Jote, Mazharul Islam, has alleged a concerted attempt is being made to sabotage the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) election.

He accused two teachers aligned with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of fuelling the conspiracy.

Mazharul made the allegations at a press conference outside the JUCSU Election Commission office Friday afternoon.

Other candidates from the Somonnito Shikkharthi Jote panel were present there.

“Polling concluded at 5:00 pm yesterday. Even after a full day, counting has not finished. Only the hall-union counts have been completed; the JUCSU count has not even begun,” he said.