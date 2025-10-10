PR system being demanded to delay elections: BNP’s AZM Zahid

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain has said there is no environment in the country to implement the PR (proportional representation) system, and a section of people are demanding this system to delay the elections.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after the condolence event at the Rangpur district Shilpakala Academy on Friday to mourn the party's recently deceased district unit member-secretary Anisur Rahman.