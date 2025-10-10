PR system being demanded to delay elections: BNP’s AZM Zahid
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain has said there is no environment in the country to implement the PR (proportional representation) system, and a section of people are demanding this system to delay the elections.
He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after the condolence event at the Rangpur district Shilpakala Academy on Friday to mourn the party's recently deceased district unit member-secretary Anisur Rahman.
Addressing those advocating the PR system, Zahid Hossain urged them to get elected to parliament first and then implement the PR system.
BNP wants to place its trust in the existing election system, not in PR. The national election will be held by February next year as per the promise made by the chief adviser of the interim government, and BNP will extend full cooperation to the election commission, he added.
Addressing the event, BNP joint secretary Habib un Nabi Khan Sohel said that a section of people have raised questions over the BNP’s electoral symbol, which is unreasonable.
He also said that the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman will return to the country before the upcoming election, and contest the election as a candidate.
Presided over by Rangpur district unit BNP convener Saiful Islam, BNP central organising secretary Asadul Habib Dulu, and assistant organiing secretaries Abdul Khalek and Aminul Islam, among others, spoke at the event.
Speakers expressed deep sorrow over the death of Anisur Rahman and conveyed condolences to his bereaved family.
Anisur Rahman, district BNP member-secretary, passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack at Bogura’s Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.