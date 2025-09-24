How logical is the PR system for Bangladesh?

Following the mass uprising in July, when discussions around state reform began, another topic also emerged alongside it — the introduction of proportional representation (PR) in the democratic system. In recent times, this conversation has not remained limited to dialogues among political parties; rather, several parties have taken to the streets with this demand, along with others.

The concept of proportional representation refers to an electoral system where candidates or members are elected to parliament based on the proportion of votes their party receives. In some countries, elections are conducted through a mixed system combining proportional representation with the traditional voting method known as first-past-the-post (FPTP). Germany, New Zealand, Scotland, and Wales are notable examples of such systems.

The most significant feature of proportional representation is that it reflects the actual share of votes received by different parties, where every vote — even if the candidate or party loses — is considered important. This is not the case under the current FPTP system. For this reason, PR is often seen as a more effective system for smaller parties.

However, the critical question is whether Bangladesh has the necessary state and constitutional framework to implement such a system — or if it can realistically develop that infrastructure in the near future.