Proportional representation system in discussion

Reforms in electoral systems in Bangladesh has been one of the major talking points after the interim government led by Dr Yunus assumed power.

A major portion of the political parties is in favor of the introduction of proportional representation (PR) system instead of the existing system.

However, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) does not want a PR system and backs the existing one. Awami League’s stance on the issue could not be known.

Eminent personalities favoured the introduction of the PR system in a virtual discussion meeting on ‘state reform and constitution amendment’ on Saturday maintaining that it will be effective to stave off any autocracy in future.

Representatives of BNP, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Party, AB Party, Ganasamhati Andolan and Gono Odhikar Parishad spoke at the seminar on Saturday. Except for the BNP, others sought a PR system. Recently Jamaat in its reform proposal also placed a PR system.

In the PR system, there would be no constituency-based election. The voters will cast their votes to political parties instead of candidates. A party will get parliamentary seats based on the percentage of votes it receives. In different countries three methods of elections are followed in the PR system-- Open list, closed-list and mixed method system.

In the open list policy, the parties announce the list of candidates within the EC-stipulated time. The seats are allocated. After the declaration of the results, the seats are distributed as per the order of the list at a proportional rate according to the number of votes received. The list of candidates is not published in the closed-list system. And in the mixed system, proportional elections are conducted in some constituencies while other constituencies follow the ‘winner-take-all’ system. Some countries have bicameral parliaments. In this case, some countries follow a PR system in one house and constituency-based election in another house.