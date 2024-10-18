Proportional representation makes it easy for autocrats to return

In the proportional representation system, the number of seats a party will get in parliament will depend on the percentage of votes it clinches. In this proportional system, the party may announce its candidates' names in advance, or may choose not to do so. If the name is announced, that will be based on an open list. And if the names are not announced, the votes will be based on the party's names and symbol. Then based on the seats won, the members of parliament will be elected on the nomination of the party chief or through central nomination of the party.

In some countries these two are merged for a representational election system. In our national parliament, the members that are elected in the women's quota are of proportional representation and this is, in a sense, from a closed list. As a result, this creates an incredulous opportunity for even the wives of small parties' leaders to become members of parliament, which is obviously an extreme abuse of the proportional representation system. We have repeatedly seen the consequence of the nominating powers lying solely in the hands of the top leader.

The strongest argument in favour of proportional representation is that in this system, it is almost impossible for any single party to gain absolute majority. In the elections where the voters were able to vote, the difference in votes among the two major parties is never so wide that any one party could win two thirds of the votes. As a result, no party could unilaterally amend the constitution and neither could the prime minister become autocratic.