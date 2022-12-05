Govt won't show any lenience if BNP resorts to chaos on 10 Dec rally: Quader

Quader said elections are the lifeline of democracy and along with the government, the role of the opposition parties is urgent to flourish the democracy.
But people did not forget that there were 1.23 crore fake voters and the farcical elections of 15 February, he said, adding that BNP patronizes communal and undemocratic forces who are still active against democracy in the country.
"BNP is the destination of communal and undemocratic forces . . . it is also a barrier to flourishing democracy in the country," he added.
The AL general secretary said when BNP was in power, leaders-activists of Awami League were not allowed to stay at home and Awami League saw operation clean of heart and filing of false cases against Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Liton Chowdhury and many leaders.
