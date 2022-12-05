Govt won't show any lenience if BNP resorts to chaos on 10 Dec rally: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said that the government will not show any lenience if BNP tries to do excesses, resort to chaos and create threats to people's property in the name of holding public rally.

"Opposition parties have rights, so we are showing leniency but if they do excesses and create chaos and threat to public property, we won't accept it . . . befitting reply will be given to them," said Quader while talking to journalists after placing wreaths at Hussain Shaheed Shurawari's grave near city's Doel Chattar crossing marking his 59th death anniversary today.

"BNP holds rally peacefully as they have right to do so . . . announce programmes. But why people are in panic, why people remain in such a situation, they (BNP) must defuse people's fear," he added.

About the BNP's rally of 10 December, Quader said BNP will hold rally on 10 December, the day heinous planned was started to implement to kill country's intellectuals in 1971. Al-Badar activists took away journalists Shaheed Siraj Uddin and Shaheed Nizam Uddin from their homes on 10 December, he added.

"But I don't know why BNP has chosen the December 10 to hold its rally, wage movement and announce programmes," he added.