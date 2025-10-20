Mirza Fakhrul meets in Gulshan BNP nomination aspirants from Sylhet division

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has held a meeting with party nomination aspirants from the Sylhet division ahead of the forthcoming national parliamentary elections.

The meeting took place at the party chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm today, Sunday.

Around 80 nomination seekers from the 19 constituencies of Sylhet’s four districts were present in the meeting.