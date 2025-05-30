No election will be held if it is not held in December: Mirza Abbas

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Mirza Abbas reiterated on Friday the demand of holding the parliamentary elections by December this year.

He feared there will be no election in this country ever again if it is not held by next December.

“Don’t try to defer the election by adopting various excuses. We know it very well, there will be no more elections in this country ever again if the election is not held in December. Bangladesh will come under the influence of foreign masters,” he said, indicating the interim government.

Mirza Abbas was addressing an event marking the 44th death anniversary of former president and BNP’s founder Ziaur Rahman in front of the party headquarters at Naya Paltan in Dhaka this afternoon.

BNP’s ward no. 13 in Paltan Thana organised the event to distribute food among the poor and destitute.