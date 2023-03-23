BNP's suspicions over Farhad Mazhar and Shaukat Mahmood's dinner

Suspicions have arisen within BNP over a dinner arranged by an organisation of Farhad Mazhar and Shaukat Mahmood. Shaukat Mahmood has had to pay a high price for arranging this dinner on 16 March at a five-star hotel in the city. BNP had issued show-cause notices against him at least twice in the past, but this time has expelled outright him from the party.

Why is the BNP leadership so suspicious about this dinner? It seems evident that BNP does not regard this as merely an innocuous dinner. They are seeing this as a conspiracy and suspect a certain force is behind the scenes.

However, Shaukat Mahmood, expelled from BNP, told Prothom Alo that there is a misunderstanding within BNP over this event. But the National Committee for Civil Rights, or Jatiya Insaf Kayem Committee, did not remain restricted simply to a dinner. The organisers came up with a political resolution to form a national government comprising representation from all political parties of the country, before the election.