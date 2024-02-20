Electoral debacle left 14-party alliance component reeling

The parties belonging to the 14-party alliance have been facing a crisis after many top leaders of the alliance partners were defeated by Awami League’s independent candidates in the 12th parliamentary election.

The parties are even facing internal conflict after their leaders’ election drubbing.

Some leaders of the alliance partners think their influence in politics is dwindling. Consequently, the alliance’s main component ruling Awami League is not attaching any importance to the other partners of the alliance. This attitude of Awami League was reflected in seat sharing of the 12th parliament election. Awami League reasons that the 14-party alliance partners could not become ‘self-reliant’ despite getting cooperation from the ruling party.

In this circumstance, what is the future of the parties and alliance itself is being discussed. Several leaders of the parties of the alliance said the ruling Awami League has not taken any initiative to discuss with 14-party alliance partners after the election.