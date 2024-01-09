Newly elected JaPa MPs not to join oath-taking ceremony 

The newly elected parliamentarians of Jatiya Party will not join the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to take place at Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday, according to sources.
This time, the party won only 11 seats, though it is the opposition in the soon-to-be-dissolved parliament with 23 elected lawmakers.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oath at 10:00 am on Wednesday for the newly elected parliamentarians. However, the cabinet will take oath on Thursday.
JaPa chairman GM Quader will return to Dhaka within one or two days and will decide their next course of action through consultation with senior leaders.
According to a JaPa source, the party will issue a letter to the speaker disclosing their decision not to attend the swearing-in event due to the absence of party chairman GM Quader in Dhaka. The letter was being prepared until 3:00 pm on Tuesday.
The source further said GM Quader will return to Dhaka within one or two days and will decide their next course of action through consultation with senior leaders.
In the 12th national election on Sunday, JaPa managed to win in only 11 constituencies, though it had negotiated with ruling Awami League for 26 seats and fielded candidates in 265 seats in total.
As per polls result, JaPa chairman GM Quader, secretary general Mujibul Haque, co-chairmen Anisul Islam Mahmud and ABM Ruhul Amin Hawladar emerged victorious in their respective constituencies in Rangpur, Kishoreganj, Chattogram, and Patuakhali.
Apart from the four senior leaders, JaPa presidium member Masud Uddin Chowdhury has been elected from Feni-3, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed from Thakurgaon-3, Golam Kibria from Barishal-3, AKM Selim Osman from Narayanganj-5, Ashrafuzzaman from Satkhira-2, AKM Mostafizur Rahman from Kurigram-1, and Shariful Islam from Bogura-2.