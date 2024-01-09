Newly elected JaPa MPs not to join oath-taking ceremony 

The newly elected parliamentarians of Jatiya Party will not join the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to take place at Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday, according to sources.

This time, the party won only 11 seats, though it is the opposition in the soon-to-be-dissolved parliament with 23 elected lawmakers.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oath at 10:00 am on Wednesday for the newly elected parliamentarians. However, the cabinet will take oath on Thursday.