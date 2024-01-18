Language of BNP and TIB identical: Foreign minister

The foreign minister said said TIB always publishes research-based reports. But actually without conducting any study, TIB organises press briefings collecting some data from shallow sources like newspaper reports and some hurriedly collected data. "Their media conference yesterday (Wednesday) also seemed like that kind to me," he added.

“Local and foreign observers said a free, fair, neutral, and transparent election was held. TIB published this report to tarnish that,” claimed the foreign minister.

Hasan Mahmud, also a senior leader of governing Awami League, said various countries, including the powerful ones, have expressed their intent to work with the new government; they congratulated this government too. They also expressed their keen interest to further strengthen relations and work with this government.

“We have been working to that end,” he insisted.