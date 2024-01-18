TIB report
Language of BNP and TIB identical: Foreign minister
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday lambasted the report of Transparency International Bangladesh on the recently concluded 12th parliamentary election, equating the watchdog with key opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
“I’m saying this because the languages of BNP and TIB are almost identical. It appears that TIB presented in a refined way what Rizvi Ahmed (a senior BNP leader) says in press conferences every day,” Hasan Mahmud stated while addressing a media conference at the foreign ministry on Thursday.
The foreign minister said said TIB always publishes research-based reports. But actually without conducting any study, TIB organises press briefings collecting some data from shallow sources like newspaper reports and some hurriedly collected data. "Their media conference yesterday (Wednesday) also seemed like that kind to me," he added.
“Local and foreign observers said a free, fair, neutral, and transparent election was held. TIB published this report to tarnish that,” claimed the foreign minister.
Hasan Mahmud, also a senior leader of governing Awami League, said various countries, including the powerful ones, have expressed their intent to work with the new government; they congratulated this government too. They also expressed their keen interest to further strengthen relations and work with this government.
“We have been working to that end,” he insisted.
“In this context, many people have asked whether the report was published on behalf of anybody. This is because the languages of BNP and TIB have become identical,” he told the media.
Many people have been claiming that this report has been published to provide “arms” to the people including the critics who boycotted the election, wanted to prevent its taking place, and have been trying as of now to raise questions on the election.
The way the election commission conducted this election, the TIB report did not praise that at all.
Hasan Mahmud claimed they welcome the culture of embracing the criticisms of the government by the civic organisations. But when a report is published in favour of any people and with ulterior motives, then this does not benefit the state, society and the government. Then this becomes a mouthpiece for a certain quarter.
“We expect TIB does not become the mouthpiece of any certain quarter or anti-election and anti-democracy evil force,” he told the media.