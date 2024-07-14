Govt has no intention to face quota reform movement politically: Quader
Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader Sunday urged the general students and people to remain alert against conspiracy and ill efforts of vested groups, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, over the movement against quota system in government service.
The minister made the call in a statement sent to mass media.
Quader said the anti-quota movement is a nonpolitical agitation. But BNP and their collaborators are trying to turn the movement into an anti-government agitation and they are instigating the movement by making different statements and comments, he added.
“Why will the government face a non-political movement politically? The government has no intention to face the anti-quota movement politically,” he said.
The AL general secretary stated that earlier BNP and their allies failed to wage any movement and now they are depending on the anti-quota movement and trying to use it as a political weapon.
He said the students have been urged to keep patience as the matter is under trial in the court.
Reiterating that the government has nothing to do on this issue, he urged the innocent students to go back to their classes not making any anti-state statement and avoiding programmes that create public sufferings.
Quader said the court will give the final verdict after hearing arguments of all parties. “We hope that this issue will be solved soon,” he said.
The minister said Awami League is always cooperative to any logical demand of the people. The government is working relentlessly to build a developed and rich country, he said.
Quader urged the agitating students to keep faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.