Govt has no intention to face quota reform movement politically: Quader

Quader said the anti-quota movement is a nonpolitical agitation. But BNP and their collaborators are trying to turn the movement into an anti-government agitation and they are instigating the movement by making different statements and comments, he added.

“Why will the government face a non-political movement politically? The government has no intention to face the anti-quota movement politically,” he said.

The AL general secretary stated that earlier BNP and their allies failed to wage any movement and now they are depending on the anti-quota movement and trying to use it as a political weapon.