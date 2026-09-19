BNP questions motive behind the long march programmes
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is monitoring the series of programmes organised by the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami, including its long marches.
At the same time, leaders of the ruling party have questioned the political motives and effectiveness of such programmes by the opposition.
Several BNP policymakers told Prothom Alo that although they are responding to the opposition in parliament and through political statements, they do not currently regard these programmes as any major political challenge. They are also not considering any counter-programme.
According to BNP leaders, rather than organising counter-programmes against the opposition while in government, it is more important to take steps to address the problems concerned.
The government is focusing on that. However, some party leaders believe that if the opposition remains active on issues involving the public, the government cannot afford to ignore it.
Opposition parties led by Jamaat have been organising street programmes over various issues, including fuel and power shortages. Through these programmes, including the long marches, they are trying to put pressure on the government.
In contrast, the BNP has not announced any counter-programme. This has prompted questions in political circles about how seriously the ruling party views the opposition’s activities.
We see the opposition’s long march programme as part of democratic practice. Everyone has the right to organise political programmes. We see it that way, nothing more.Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP Acting Secretary General
BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told Prothom Alo, “We see the opposition’s long march programme as part of democratic practice. Everyone has the right to organise political programmes. We see it that way, nothing more.”
Jamaat-e-Islami, however, views the BNP’s position differently. AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, a member of the party’s Central Executive Council and Assistant Secretary General, told Prothom Alo, “If the opposition’s programme is not being given importance, then why do they respond to it in parliament? We believe that the ruling party does not have the capacity to organise counter-programmes, and BNP no longer has the moral position it once had.”
The 11-party alliance, led by Jamaat, organised a long march from Dhaka to Chattogram on 5 September over various demands, including resolving the shortages of fuel oil, gas and electricity, implementing the spirit of the July mass uprising and implementing the referendum verdict.
Today, Saturday, the alliance is holding a long march towards Rangpur. It has also announced similar programmes towards Khulna, Sylhet and other divisional cities in phases.
Before this, opposition leaders issued strong warnings to the government at various roadside rallies during the first long march. At several such rallies, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said there was no electricity, gas or fuel oil in the country.
He said the prices of essential goods had risen and the law-and-order situation had deteriorated. “There is a constant refrain of ‘nothing, nothing’ everywhere,” he said.
At a roadside rally in Feni’s Mahipal, he directly criticised the government, saying, “This government has started betraying the people.” He also said, “We will not tolerate anyone’s intimidation. Wherever we face obstacles, we will build resistance.”
In response to these statements and programmes by the opposition, BNP has so far limited its response to the parliament and political statements. Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has also questioned the motive and effectiveness of the long marches.
Regarding the long march as a means of resolving the energy crisis, the Prime Minister told parliament, “We saw a long march involving a huge number of vehicles. People are saying that an attempt was made to unnecessarily provoke the public and do something else. If organising a long march by vehicles could solve the problems of gas or electricity, we would have been the first to organise a long march.”
Other ruling-party leaders have also criticised the opposition’s long marches. Their statements have mainly focused on the rationale behind the programmes, the reality of the energy crisis and the measures the government has taken.
If the opposition’s programme is not being given importance, then why do they respond to it in Parliament? We believe that the ruling party does not have the capacity to organise counter-programmes, and the BNP no longer has the moral position it once had.AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, a member of the party’s Central Executive Council and Assistant Secretary General
BNP sees no need for counter-programmes
Senior BNP leaders say they do not believe the opposition parties’ series of programmes have yet created a political situation that requires the party to take to the streets with counter-programmes.
Although they are monitoring the opposition’s programmes, they do not see the need to respond with similar activities on the streets.
According to BNP leaders, organising political programmes is the opposition’s political right.
However, if any programme causes public suffering or leads to a deterioration in the law-and-order situation, the government will take appropriate action.
For now, therefore, the BNP plans to counter the opposition through government activities and political statements.
After observing statements from BNP policymakers and the party’s recent activities, many political observers believe that the ruling party does not view the opposition’s programmes as a major political challenge.
Some party leaders also say BNP’s political priorities have changed since it came to power. During its nearly two decades in opposition, street protests served as the party’s main political tool.
Now, running the government is its primary responsibility. Therefore, the party sees no urgency to organise similar programmes in response to those of the opposition.
However, some within the party believe that if the opposition continues to organise regular programmes on issues affecting the public, such as fuel, electricity and the prices of essential commodities, the government may need to present its political explanations to the public more forcefully.
Discussion over organisational activities
While the opposition parties remain active on the streets with a series of programmes, BNP’s organisational activities remain relatively limited.
Although discussions are under way about local government elections, the party has yet to launch any major grassroots preparations.
Some potential candidates have been active in their respective areas on their own initiative. However, there has been no visible central party initiative to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots.
BNP also faces questions about how active its party organisation has remained since it came to power.
A large section of the party’s central leaders are occupied with cabinet, parliamentary and administrative responsibilities.
Local government elections are expected to take place ahead. How actively BNP organises itself at the grassroots level around these elections could therefore become an important issue.
As opposition parties continue to demonstrate their political presence through regular programmes, the ruling party’s organisational activities are also receiving greater attention.