BNP questions motive behind the long march programmes

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is monitoring the series of programmes organised by the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami, including its long marches.

At the same time, leaders of the ruling party have questioned the political motives and effectiveness of such programmes by the opposition.

Several BNP policymakers told Prothom Alo that although they are responding to the opposition in parliament and through political statements, they do not currently regard these programmes as any major political challenge. They are also not considering any counter-programme.

According to BNP leaders, rather than organising counter-programmes against the opposition while in government, it is more important to take steps to address the problems concerned.

The government is focusing on that. However, some party leaders believe that if the opposition remains active on issues involving the public, the government cannot afford to ignore it.