8-point demand can turn into one at any time: Shafiqur Rahman

Opposition Leader and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has warned the government that the eight-point demand of the 11-party alliance’s long march could turn into a single demand at any time.

He said the opposition’s eight-point demand could become a nine-point or 10-point demand and, if necessary, could turn into one-point demand at any time.

Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital on Saturday morning during the inaugural rally of the long march towards Rangpur.

Addressing the rally, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, "If the opposition’s eight-point demand turns into a single demand, the situation will become very serious. Before facing such a situation, the government should learn from the recent past."

"Taking that lesson, the government should accept the people’s demands. If it fails to accept the demands, intimidation will not work. The opposition will not care about anything," he added.