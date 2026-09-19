11-party alliance's long march
8-point demand can turn into one at any time: Shafiqur Rahman
Opposition Leader and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has warned the government that the eight-point demand of the 11-party alliance’s long march could turn into a single demand at any time.
He said the opposition’s eight-point demand could become a nine-point or 10-point demand and, if necessary, could turn into one-point demand at any time.
Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital on Saturday morning during the inaugural rally of the long march towards Rangpur.
Addressing the rally, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, "If the opposition’s eight-point demand turns into a single demand, the situation will become very serious. Before facing such a situation, the government should learn from the recent past."
"Taking that lesson, the government should accept the people’s demands. If it fails to accept the demands, intimidation will not work. The opposition will not care about anything," he added.
The opposition leader said many people had become agitated following the success of the long march towards Chattogram. “Some signs of this have been visible in the capital for the past two days. They should not become frustrated and agitated; instead, they should accept the people’s demands.”
Stating that the opposition had not taken to the streets over any party-specific demand, Shafiqur Rahman said, “We have taken to the streets with the demands of 180 million people. Today, 180 million people are with the 11 parties. We will return home only after securing those demands, Insha’Allah.”
At the rally, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar said the long march had created a nationwide wave. “That is why people associated with the government are making various statements.” He said the opposition’s long march would remain peaceful.
In his welcome speech, Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad said the opposition’s long march would remain peaceful. He said their movement and struggle would continue until they secured their demands.
Jamaat Dhaka North City Secretary Rezaul Karim and Dhaka South City Secretary Shafiqul Islam Masud jointly moderated the inaugural rally.
Opposition Chief Whip and National Citizens Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmad, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Maulana Mamunul Haque, Jamaat Dhaka South City Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul, Central Executive Council member Saiful Alam Khan (Milon), Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) Chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju and Bangladesh Development Party Chairman Anwarul Islam also addressed the rally.
Others who spoke included Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman (Iran), Bangladesh Nezam-e-Islam Party Acting Ameer Abdul Qayyum Subhani, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Secretary General Jalaluddin Ahmed, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) spokesperson Rashed Prodhan, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan Secretary General Fakhrul Islam, NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir President Nurul Islam Saddam and DUCSU Vice-President Md Abu Shadik Kayem, among others.
Six demands from Chattogram, two more for Rangpur
The 11-party alliance had put forward six demands during its long march towards Chattogram on 5 September.
These were the implementation of the referendum verdict, trial of those responsible for the July killings, resolution of shortages of electricity, fuel, oil, gas and fertiliser, measures to curb the rising prices of essential commodities, improvement of the law-and-order situation, and an end to narrow politicisation.
The Rangpur programme has added two more demands: an end to corruption, land grabbing and extortion, and implementation of the Teesta Master Plan.
Thus, alongside national political issues, the alliance has also brought forward a long-standing regional issue concerning northern Bangladesh. According to alliance leaders, they included the Teesta Master Plan in the programme to take into account the demands of the people of the northern region.
Two more long marches ahead
According to the 11-party alliance’s previously announced programme, long marches towards Khulna and Sylhet will take place on 31 October and 21 November respectively.
In other words, the 11-party alliance has planned a series of long marches towards four important regions of the country — Chattogram, Rangpur, Khulna and Sylhet.
Sources within the 11-party alliance said the main objective of the long marches and rallies was to take the national political demands to people in different parts of the country. Another objective was to put pressure on the government to reform the Constitution in line with the July Charter.
The 11-party alliance has announced that it will hold a rally in Dhaka after completing the long march programmes.
However, alliance sources said further long marches could be organised in several more divisional cities after the four announced programmes are completed.