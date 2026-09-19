Tarique Rahman must decide how he will step down: Nahid Islam

Opposition Chief Whip and National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has said that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), after coming to power, is taking away people’s rights and undermining democracy.

Those who have undermined democracy in the past have been ended up as disgrace in the pages of history. Tarique Rahman must decide how he will step down, he said.

Nahid Islam made the remarks at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital today, Saturday morning during the inaugural rally of the Dhaka to Rangpur-bound long march.

Nahid Islam further said, “He (Tarique Rahman) must decide whether he will flee the country by helicopter or resign with dignity. Ershad also resigned with dignity. Tarique Rahman must choose his own way out.”