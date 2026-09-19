11-party alliance’s long march
Tarique Rahman must decide how he will step down: Nahid Islam
Opposition Chief Whip and National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has said that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), after coming to power, is taking away people’s rights and undermining democracy.
Those who have undermined democracy in the past have been ended up as disgrace in the pages of history. Tarique Rahman must decide how he will step down, he said.
Nahid Islam made the remarks at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital today, Saturday morning during the inaugural rally of the Dhaka to Rangpur-bound long march.
Nahid Islam further said, “He (Tarique Rahman) must decide whether he will flee the country by helicopter or resign with dignity. Ershad also resigned with dignity. Tarique Rahman must choose his own way out.”
Speaking at the rally, Nahid Islam said the government had passed the enforced disappearance act and the human rights act during the latest session of parliament. It had also changed the name of RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) to SRB (Special Response Battalion).
The government’s responsibility is to protect human rights, but it is creating every possible condition for violating them, he added.
The opposition chief whip also alleged that the current government had begun using the same laws and institutions through which Sheikh Hasina’s government had deprived people of their rights.
Claiming that a mass mobilisation in support of the long march had begun, the NCP convener alleged that banners and festoons bearing the name of the 11-party alliance along the long march route were being torn down since Friday night in an attempt to prevent the mobilisation.
The city corporations have joined the BNP leaders and activists in this effort, he clamed. It would not be possible to stop the mass mobilisation for the long march by tearing down banners and festoons.
Nahid Islam further said that the opposition’s long march was accumulating more points in its demand. However, all the demands would ultimately converge into a one-point demand. He called on leaders and activists of the 11-party alliance to prepare accordingly.
Opposition Leader and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman delivered the concluding speech at the rally.
The inaugural rally was moderated by Jamaat’s Dhaka North city secretary Rezaul Karim and Dhaka South city secretary Shafiqul Islam Masud.
Among others Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmad, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Maulana Mamunul Haque, Jamaat’s Dhaka South city Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul; Central Executive Council member Saiful Alam Khan (Milon); AB Party Chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju; and Bangladesh Development Party Chairman Anwarul Islam also spoke at the rally.
Other speakers included Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman (Iran); Bangladesh Nezame Islam Party Acting Ameer Abdul Qayyum Subhani; Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis Secretary General Jalaluddin Ahmed; Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) spokesperson Rashed Pradhan; Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan Secretary General Fakhrul Islam; NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary; Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir President Nurul Islam Saddam; and DUCSU Vice-President Md Abu Shadik (Shadik Kayem).