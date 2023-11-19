48-hr hartal by BNP, other opposition parties, begins

A 48-hour shutdown (hartal) enforced by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) began across the country at 6:00am on Sunday

BNP imposed the shutdown protesting the ‘unilateral’ announcement of the schedule of the 12th parliamentary election. The party called people to take to the streets to observe the shutdown peacefully.

The hartal will in place until 6:00am on Tuesday.

Along with BNP, other like-minded political coalitions and parties, as well as Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami also enforced hartal separately.