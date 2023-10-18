Govt has no plan to make fresh arrests: Obaidul Quader

The government has no plan to make fresh arrests, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said adding the law enforcing agencies are arresting those who are involved in vandalism, arson and are facing arms and murder cases in a bid to carry out investigation properly.
Awami League general secretary made this remark when newsmen asked him about the arrest of over one hundred leaders and activists centering BNP's rally in Dhaka today, Wednesday.
He also said no one of BNP is being arrested other than those who are accused in criminal cases.
Obaidul Quader talked to newsmen after paying tribute at the Banani graveyard in the capital on Wednesday to mark the 60th birth anniversary of Sheikh Rasel, youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mojibur Rahman.
When newsmen asked about the elections, Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the next election will be held as per the constitution under the independent election commission.
The election which will be organised in accordance with the constitution, if anyone doesn't join it, the election will not be halted for that, he added.
Awami League general secretary said there are many parties which will join the election.
Why will the election not be acceptable if one or two parties don't join the election, he questioned.
It is a political right to join the election. If anyone does not exert their right, it is their affair, he added.
Obaidul Quader said, "It was Khandaker Moshtaq and Ziaur Rahman in 1975 who started killings and the politics of conspiracy including the jail killing on 3 November. The main objective was to eliminate Bangabandhu's family and Awami League. The killing and politics of conspiracy that started in Bangladesh has been continued by their successors. Ziaur Rahman's party BNP is carrying out the continuity."
Awami League general secretary said, "Our struggle will continue until we turn Bangladesh into a place safe and livable for the children like Sheikh Rasel."
Earlier, Awami League general secretary along with party leaders placed a floral wreath at the grave of martyred Sheikh Rasel. Later, prayers were held at the Banani graveyard seeking blessing for those martyred on 15 August 1975.