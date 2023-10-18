Govt has no plan to make fresh arrests: Obaidul Quader

The government has no plan to make fresh arrests, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said adding the law enforcing agencies are arresting those who are involved in vandalism, arson and are facing arms and murder cases in a bid to carry out investigation properly.

Awami League general secretary made this remark when newsmen asked him about the arrest of over one hundred leaders and activists centering BNP's rally in Dhaka today, Wednesday.

He also said no one of BNP is being arrested other than those who are accused in criminal cases.

Obaidul Quader talked to newsmen after paying tribute at the Banani graveyard in the capital on Wednesday to mark the 60th birth anniversary of Sheikh Rasel, youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mojibur Rahman.

When newsmen asked about the elections, Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the next election will be held as per the constitution under the independent election commission.

The election which will be organised in accordance with the constitution, if anyone doesn't join it, the election will not be halted for that, he added.