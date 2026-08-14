After farewell meeting with PM, 2 top JCD leaders reflect on tenure, recall ‘mob’ violence

Following the meeting, Rakibul posted a lengthy message on his verified Facebook account. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the late Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, outgoing BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party’s student affairs secretary, Rakibul Islam Bakul, for giving him the opportunity to lead the JCD for an extended period.

He also thanked leaders of allied student organisations and others who had supported him during the anti-fascist movement.

Reflecting on his tenure, Rakibul said he was proud of the leaders of the JCD central committee, as well as those at universities and colleges, claiming that none of them had been the subject of undesirable news reports.

He said they had led their respective units with honesty and dedication despite severe financial difficulties.

He also said he had personally sought to promote positive student politics across campuses and had taken particular care to ensure that no ordinary student faced an undesirable situation at the hands of JCD activists.

Rakibul described the organisation’s coordination with the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement during the July mass uprising and its role on the streets as the principal achievement of his committee.