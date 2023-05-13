BNP announces four more countrywide rallies in May

The BNP on Saturday announced countrywide rallies on 19, 20, 26 and 27 May to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government and to protest against the arrest and harassment of party leaders and activists in 'false cases', reports UNB.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the announcement of the fresh programmes of their ongoing movement from the party's rally at Nayapaltan in the capital.
He said their rallies are also meant for registering the party's protest against the filing of 'fictitious' cases against opposition leaders and activists, soaring prices of essentials, frequent power cuts and the all-pervasive corruption by the Awami League government.
Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies participated in the rally organised by the party's Dhaka south and north units in front of its Nayapaltan central office.
As part of the fresh action programmes, Fakhrul said their party will arrange rallies in Dhaka north city, 28 organisational districts and other metropolitan cities on 19 May while in Dhaka south city, 21 organisational districts and other metropolitan cities on 20 May.
Besides, he said BNP will organise rallies in Dhaka north city, 19 organisational districts and metropolitan cities on 26 May while in Dhaka south city and 15 organisational districts on 27 May.
The BNP leader said their party will observe the programme mainly to mount pressure on the government to step down and hand over power to a non-party caretaker government for holding a credible national election.
"This movement is not to bring the BNP to power. This movement is to restore democracy and establish a government of people by ousting the current regime in a peaceful manner together with the people," Fakhrul said.