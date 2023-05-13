BNP announces four more countrywide rallies in May

The BNP on Saturday announced countrywide rallies on 19, 20, 26 and 27 May to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government and to protest against the arrest and harassment of party leaders and activists in 'false cases', reports UNB.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the announcement of the fresh programmes of their ongoing movement from the party's rally at Nayapaltan in the capital.

He said their rallies are also meant for registering the party's protest against the filing of 'fictitious' cases against opposition leaders and activists, soaring prices of essentials, frequent power cuts and the all-pervasive corruption by the Awami League government.