Quader says BNP acts as slave of foreign lords to go to power

BNP is working as a slave of its foreign lords for going to power, Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said.

He said this while talking to journalists after paying tributes to Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq by placing wreath at his grave on the premises of Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday morning marking the great leader's 62nd death anniversary.

In response to BNP leaders' comment - "Awami League becomes slave of foreign lords to stay in power", Quader said this remark suits BNP as the party acts like a salve of foreign lords to assume power.

BNP doesn't consider people's support as the main base to go to power, he said.