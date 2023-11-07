Arrests being made as part of plan to split BNP

First, Mirza Fakhrul was arrested on 29 October, which was followed by the arrest of two standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, three vice chairmen Shahjahan Omar, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury and Shamsuzzaman, two joint secretaries general Syed Moazzem Hossain and Khairul Kabir, organising secretary Emran Saleh, Ruhul Quddus Talukdar and Bilkis Jahan and central leader Zahir Uddin Swapan in the next six days. Under these circumstances, other leaders have gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

BNP leaders and activists said important leaders are being arrested as part of the plan to split the party. Many are trying to compare the present situation with the activities of the party’s reformist section during the 1/11 period in 2007. However, the top leadership of the party is aware of this.

BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman told Prothom Alo on Monday night, “Breaking the party is today’s game. It happened during 1/11. There had been lots of efforts, but no one could break the party, and I believe nobody can do so. We are not worried about it.”

Recently, two former leaders of BNP – Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury and Taimur Alam Khandaker – join Trinamool BNP, and they said more would follow the suit.

With the national election approaching, the election commission issued registration to two new parties -- Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) – in August. Many, however, see these two parties as’ Kings Parties.’ Two former leaders of BNP are at the helm of BNM.