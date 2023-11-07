Arrests being made as part of plan to split BNP

Twelve top leaders of BNP including the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have been arrested over the past six days. Such a large number of leaders have not been arraigned centering a single incident in the recent past.
Having observed the situation, party leaders and activists said the attacking and foiling of the 28 October rally was pre-planned, and the on-going arrests of the party leaders is a part of that plan.
According to the party sources, various efforts had long been on to split BNP, and now the party leaders and activists are talking about it among themselves following the arrest of 12 central leaders including the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir over the series of violence that took place on 28 October.
First, Mirza Fakhrul was arrested on 29 October, which was followed by the arrest of two standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, three vice chairmen Shahjahan Omar, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury and Shamsuzzaman, two joint secretaries general Syed Moazzem Hossain and Khairul Kabir, organising secretary Emran Saleh, Ruhul Quddus Talukdar and Bilkis Jahan and central leader Zahir Uddin Swapan in the next six days. Under these circumstances, other leaders have gone into hiding to avoid arrest.
BNP leaders and activists said important leaders are being arrested as part of the plan to split the party. Many are trying to compare the present situation with the activities of the party’s reformist section during the 1/11 period in 2007. However, the top leadership of the party is aware of this.
BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman told Prothom Alo on Monday night, “Breaking the party is today’s game. It happened during 1/11. There had been lots of efforts, but no one could break the party, and I believe nobody can do so. We are not worried about it.”
Recently, two former leaders of BNP – Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury and Taimur Alam Khandaker – join Trinamool BNP, and they said more would follow the suit.
With the national election approaching, the election commission issued registration to two new parties -- Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) – in August. Many, however, see these two parties as’ Kings Parties.’ Two former leaders of BNP are at the helm of BNM.
Even if BNP does not join the polls, its leaders will participate in the election, information and broadcast minister and Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud observed. News agency BSS reports Hasan Mahmud said in the “Peace rally protesting blockade-anarchy of BNP” organised by Awami League’s Dhaka south city unit on Monday, “Many are standing in queue to join Trinamool BNP while another party led by incumbent vice chairman major (retired) Hafizuddin Ahmed is going to emerge.”
Prothom Alo could not reach Major (retired) Hafizuddin Ahmed for comment. His phone was found switched off.
However, BNP’s simultaneous movement ally, Bangladesh Kalyan Party chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim sees a different outcome in the mass arrest of BNP central and grassroots leaders. He said the government is breaking the chain of command of the main opposition party on the streets; as a result, leadership is rising at grassroots in the opposition party immediately.
Two-day blockade again
Amid the arrests of party leaders and activists, as well suppression on street movement, BNP has already been demonstrating on the streets pressing its one-point demand for the ouster of the government and protesting the attack on its grand rally and arrest of party men.
After ending two spells of blockade for five days, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced a nationwide road, rail and waterway blockade for two days on Monday. Beginning at 6:00am on Wednesday, the blockade will remain in force for next 48 hours till 6:00am on Friday.
There is no programme on Tuesday.