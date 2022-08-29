Attack on BNP rallies continue

Ruling Awami League is not letting the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to take to the streets protesting price hikes of fuel and other commodities. In continuation with the attack in several districts in this week, AL attacked BNP’s rallies in two districts on Monday too.

Alongside attack by ruling party men in Narsingdi’s Monohordi upazila, police also fired rubber bullet at the BNP men. The de facto opposition alleged their 27 supporters were shot by rubber bullet.