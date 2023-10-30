No dialogue with a terrorist party like BNP: Information minister

He accused the BNP of attacking the altars of the state, vandalising the residence of the Chief Justice, attacking hospitals and torching ambulances and vehicles and killing a police member.

He said this cannot be the act of a political party.

He said that the ruing party is keen to hold talks with any democratic party, but not with the BNP.

“Of course, there will be dialogue, and the Awami League can hold talks with any party, with the parties … that believe in democratic politics, constitution, law and the judicial system,” said Hasan Mahmud, also a joint general secretary of the Awami League.