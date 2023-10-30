No dialogue with a terrorist party like BNP: Information minister

Claiming that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has turned into a terrorist organisation under the leadership of its acting chairman Tarique Rahman, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said there is no question of a dialogue with the BNP.
“The BNP is not a political party now, it has now turned into a terrorist organisation, and there is no question about any dialogue with them,” he said while talking to newspersons after unveiling the cover of a book at the Secretariat.
He accused the BNP of attacking the altars of the state, vandalising the residence of the Chief Justice, attacking hospitals and torching ambulances and vehicles and killing a police member.
He said this cannot be the act of a political party.
He said that the ruing party is keen to hold talks with any democratic party, but not with the BNP.
“Of course, there will be dialogue, and the Awami League can hold talks with any party, with the parties … that believe in democratic politics, constitution, law and the judicial system,” said Hasan Mahmud, also a joint general secretary of the Awami League.
During the 28 October BNP rally, the party returned to their signature act of arson terrorism, the minister claimed.
“Some 150,000 to 200,000 leaders and activists of the Awami League gathered in Dhaka to participate in the peace rally (on Saturday). Despite all provocations, our leaders and activists did not step into any provocation, rather the BNP men beat up our female activists,” said the Awami League leader.
Besides, a Sramik League man was killed in Lalmonirhat while a BNP leader died after falling off from a building in a bid to escape arrest after failing to torch a vehicle in the capital’s Mohammadpur area, he said.
Referring to the BNP’s 3-day blockade, Hasan said the BNP enforced the three-day blockade to spread anarchy across the country. They would enforce the blockade programme with ill purpose.
Replying to a question about the statement of the European Union and the US government over Saturday’s violence, the minister said, “We hope the US government will think about the visa policy and take steps against those who killed police, attacked the law enforcing agencies, torched vehicles.”