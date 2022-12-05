Arrest warrant issued against BNP leader Rizvi after Ishraque

The arrest warrant has been issued against the BNP senior joint secretary general, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, just after another BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, in sabotage cases filed with two different police stations, Paltan and Motijheel respectively in Dhaka.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Tofazzel Hossain, of chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka issued the arrest warrant on Monday against Ruhul Kabir Rizvi for not appearing before the court in a case filed in 2012 on charges of vandalising garbage truck of the city corporation at Minto road in Dhaka.