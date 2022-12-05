Politics

Arrest warrant issued against BNP leader Rizvi after Ishraque

The arrest warrant has been issued against the BNP senior joint secretary general, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, just after another BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, in sabotage cases filed with two different police stations, Paltan and Motijheel respectively in Dhaka.   

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Tofazzel Hossain, of chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka issued the arrest warrant on Monday against Ruhul Kabir Rizvi for not appearing before the court in a case filed in 2012 on charges of vandalising garbage truck of the city corporation at Minto road in Dhaka.

In the case, nine were accused, including the BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the senior joint secretary general, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. The court bench assistant Atiqur Rahman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Before that the same court issued an arrest warrant against BNP leader Ishraque Hossain for the same ground in a case filed with Motijheel police station on 12 November in 2020 for allegedly setting a vehicle ablaze at Motijheel area in an attempt to kill the Agrani bank officials.

42 persons, including Ishraque Hossain, were accused in the case. Both the cases were filed by police.   

