A party once rehabilitated pro-Pakistanese, now trying to rehabilitate Mujibists: Nahid Islam
It is not possible to build a new Bangladesh without holding trial of mass killing and carrying out unbiased and pro-people state reforms, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam remarked on Monday.
“We want reforms; we won’t get a new Bangladesh without reforms. We want an upper house in parliament (bicameral parliament), and want all the state institutions from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to the election commission (EC) to be constituted neutrally. We want the Prime Minister’s power to be controlled, so that no more autocracy returns to the country,” Nahid said.
He was addressing a roadside rally in Barguna town’s Sadar Road area in the afternoon, organised as part of the party’s July March.
In his speech, the NCP leader also spoke about eco-friendly development in Barguna, emphasis on protecting the rivers and the bay, mitigating the crises in education and health sectors in the district and ensuring state’s responsibilities towards the neglected section of the population.
Addressing the roadside rally, Nahid Islam further said, “We are engaged in pro-Bangladesh politics. There will be no more place of pro-India or pro-Pakistan politics in Bangladesh. Once a party rehabilitated the pro-Pakistanese, and now it is trying to rehabilitate the Mujibists. A certain extortionist and illegal grabber quarter is guarding Mujibism.”
Stating that people of the country have achieved a new independence in exchange for blood of hundreds of martyrs during the July mass uprising, the NCP convener said, “Despite this, we have been seeing dominance of extortionists, corruption spreading, and serious decline in law and order situation. Amid all this, a son from your area was brutally killed by hitting with a large stone in Dhaka. The government’s failure and the extortionists from a certain party have direct support to this.”
Addressing the people of Barguna, Nahid said this coastal district is the symbol of struggle. The fishermen and wage earners of this area have been struggling to live but the state does not extend its help to them.
NCP joint convener Tasnim Jara, senior joint convener Samanta Sharmin, chief organiser for the southern region Hasnat Abdullah and chief organiser for the northern region Sarjis Alam also addressed the programme.