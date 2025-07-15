A party once rehabilitated pro-Pakistanese, now trying to rehabilitate Mujibists: Nahid Islam

It is not possible to build a new Bangladesh without holding trial of mass killing and carrying out unbiased and pro-people state reforms, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam remarked on Monday.

“We want reforms; we won’t get a new Bangladesh without reforms. We want an upper house in parliament (bicameral parliament), and want all the state institutions from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to the election commission (EC) to be constituted neutrally. We want the Prime Minister’s power to be controlled, so that no more autocracy returns to the country,” Nahid said.

He was addressing a roadside rally in Barguna town’s Sadar Road area in the afternoon, organised as part of the party’s July March.