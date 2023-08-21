Awami League altering tactics ahead of the election

Awami League, the ruling party, is altering their stance of holding the political field by taking counter programmes against those of BNP in the name of ‘’watchful guard’’. The party is now insisting on organising large gatherings itself rather than direct counter-programmes.

The party will hold several large gatherings across the country including Dhaka in September and October mainly with the aim of creating election vibes. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address these gatherings. This change of strategy came to light from Awami League's policy-making sources.

Before the national elections, the government is going to launch some major development projects in Dhaka including metro rail and elevated expressway. The ruling party has planned to hold large gatherings around the inauguration of these projects.

There will be an attempt to bring an election atmosphere through banners and participation of leaders-workers in these gatherings. Apart from this, Awami League sources say that political rallies or public meetings will be held in big cities including Dhaka on behalf of the party.

According to the new plan, the first rally will be held on 2 September at the old trade fair ground in Agargaon. On that day, the prime minister will participate in the rally at Agargaon by opening the Dhaka express highway from the airport to Farmgate. This will be a peaceful gathering.