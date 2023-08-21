Awami League altering tactics ahead of the election

Awami League, the ruling party, is altering their stance of holding the political field by taking counter programmes against those of BNP in the name of ‘’watchful guard’’. The party is now insisting on organising large gatherings itself rather than direct counter-programmes.
The party will hold several large gatherings across the country including Dhaka in September and October mainly with the aim of creating election vibes. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address these gatherings. This change of strategy came to light from Awami League's policy-making sources.
Before the national elections, the government is going to launch some major development projects in Dhaka including metro rail and elevated expressway. The ruling party has planned to hold large gatherings around the inauguration of these projects.
There will be an attempt to bring an election atmosphere through banners and participation of leaders-workers in these gatherings. Apart from this, Awami League sources say that political rallies or public meetings will be held in big cities including Dhaka on behalf of the party.
According to the new plan, the first rally will be held on 2 September at the old trade fair ground in Agargaon. On that day, the prime minister will participate in the rally at Agargaon by opening the Dhaka express highway from the airport to Farmgate. This will be a peaceful gathering.
Awami League leaders say that instructions have been given to ensure the gathering of hundreds of thousands of people in this peaceful assembly. Leaders and activists will be brought not only from the capital, but also from Dhaka district and surrounding districts.
Before that, on 1 September there will be a Chhatra League rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. This fraternal organisation of Awami League is preparing to hold a big gathering by bringing leaders and workers from all over the country.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to attend this gathering as the chief guest. In this way, Awami League has plans for ten such gatherings in the next two months.
Mirza Azam, the organising secretary in charge of Awami League's Dhaka division, told Prothom Alo that plans have been made to hold the 'biggest rally in living memory’ in Agargaon in the presence of the prime minister.
Regarding BNP not having a counter programme, he said, Awami League is on the streets as part of election preparations, not a counter programme. The prime minister's rallies are also part of the election preparations.
Since last December, Awami League has been on the streets with BNP's counter programme across the country including Dhaka. But now, by changing that strategy, why is the Awami League insisting on big rallies?
Awami League is not concerned about the movement of BNP. Awami League is busy from now on preparing for the election.Abdur Razzaque, Minister of Agriculture and member of presidium, Awami League
On this question, several sources at the policy-making level of Awami League say that one of the reasons behind the idea of holding a large rally in the presence of Sheikh Hasina is to show public support for the prime minister and Awami League at home and abroad.
Recently, in a public opinion poll by the Washington-based non-profit organisation International Republican Institute (IRI), 70 per cent of people have expressed support for prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the government's activities in various fields.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and party leaders have been also saying that the people of the country want Awami League. Awami League will win the next election with public support. To prove that the survey of foreign organisations and the statements of Awami League leaders are true - Awami League is adopting the strategy of holding grand gatherings.
The IRI poll was released on 8 August. The survey was conducted from 1 March to 6 April. In this survey, 53 per cent of the voters of Bangladesh think that the country is going in the wrong direction. The reason behind such a concept is the overall situation of the country including the question of economy, politics and freedom of speech. However, Awami League is not bringing forward this part of the survey.
Inaugurating project after project
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will visit several countries including India, South Africa, and the United States in September and October. The Election Commission may announce the schedule of the 12th Parliament elections in the first week of November. Before the announcement of the schedule, ten development projects will be inaugurated, including metro rail, Karnaphuli tunnel in Chittagong, two-way railway line of Padma, inauguration of new railway line up to Cox's Bazar.
Government and Awami League party sources say that the development projects will be inaugurated in between foreign visits. After inaugurating each development project, the Prime Minister is expected to attend political rallies. Apart from this, Awami League president Sheikh Hasina will hold divisional rallies in Sylhet, Barisal and Khulna. Programmes will be taken up in some important districts as well.
A responsible central leader of Awami League told Prothom Alo on the condition of anonymity that there was a huge attendance at Awami League’s divisional grand gathering in Rangpur on 2 August, which was discussed later in the party's executive committee and special extended meeting. Central leaders, several ministers and local leaders had prepared for two weeks to make this rally a success. Thus, there is a party directive to ensure a large number of gatherings in every rally like this.
The leaders of Awami League are talking about three reasons behind taking direct counter programmes to BNP's programmes.
First, the Awami League is busy with its programmess during the mourning month of August. Apart from this, Awami League did not want any tense situation to arise in August. No countermeasures were taken for this. However, various programmess of the month of mourning have been held all over the country including Dhaka.
Secondly, for so long, the issue of creating heat in the streets on the day of BNP's programme has not escaped criticism. In addition to the country, foreign diplomats have also raised the issue in meetings with Awami League leaders. Awami League took a break from the counter programme to suppress the criticism.
On 2 August, the US ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, came to the Awami League's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue. Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader along with top leaders of the party held a meeting with the US ambassador. In the meeting that day, the US ambassador asked to know clearly why Awami League took a counter programme on the day of BNP's programme.
Peter Haas asked whether this counter-programme creates the risk of conflict and whether it is avoidable. Apart from this, Western diplomats also raised the issue several times in meetings with Awami League. In the country too, the party has to answer repeatedly about counter-programmes in the media. This is why the Awami League has withdrawn somewhat from the counter programme.
Thirdly, as BNP’s programmes have become somewhat loose, Awami League is not giving so much importance to them. The party sources said. On 28 July, the day after the big rally, BNP held a sit-in programme at the entrance of Dhaka. On that day, Awami League also took a position on the streets in the name of 'vigilant guard'. Awami League, BNP and police clashed in some places including Matuail, Dholaikhal. There have been incidents of burning vehicles and arrests.
According to Awami League party sources, BNP could not remain in the streets that day due to the use of force by Awami League and law and order forces. The matter appeared in the international media. On the other hand, BNP has not yet been able to handle that shock. The programmess they are offering now are not that strong. The congregation is also nominal. In such a situation, Awami League does not want to get a bad name with their counter programmes.
Ever since BNP and various parties and alliances started simultaneous movement, there is a fear within the government and Awami League that the party will sit on the streets of Dhaka with a large number of people or not. Once they sit down, they can immobilise Dhaka and throw the government into disarray. That is why Awami League was in the field with a counter programme.
Several sources at the policy-making level of Awami League say that the government has information that BNP will not try to sit down in August. The party may try to organise again in September. When it seems that BNP is trying to put pressure on the government, then Awami League will take to the streets again with full force. And law enforcement will be more active than before. And will not hesitate to use force if necessary.
When asked, Awami League’s presidium member and minister of Agriculture, Abdur Razzaque told Prothom Alo, Amami League is not concerned about the movement of BNP. The Awami League is busy preparing for elections from now on. If BNP starts burning and wants to create anarchy, then Awami League will resist.