Strict decision to be taken against rebel candidates: Ahmed Hossain

Ruling Awami League (AL) organising secretary Ahmed Hossain said it has been recommended to expel the rebel councillor candidates, who violated party’s decision in the upcoming Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections, reports BSS.

“The party high up will take tough organisational decisions against those who are sponsoring the rebel candidates in the elections,” he said at a view-exchange meeting with its leaders at the main election office of AL nominated mayoral candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on Friday.

He called upon the leaders and workers of AL and its front organisations to take the message of development to the doorsteps of people and create a mass tide in favour of the boat.

Former mayor and general secretary of AL, AJM Nasir Uddin, and AL nominated mayoral candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, among others, spoke at the meeting.