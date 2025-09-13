8 parties including Jamaat, NCP to launch simultaneous programme with 4 demands

Regarding this, Ariful Islam Adib, senior joint convener of the NCP, told Prothom Alo, “The NCP wants to see the implementation of the July Charter through a Constituent Assembly election. While some parties are not directly calling for such an election, they agree on the legal foundation of the July Charter. We are holding informal discussions with various parties on this and other issues. Talks are also ongoing about a simultaneous movement on common issues, though nothing has been finalised yet.”

Party leaders have said they want the elections to be held in the first half of February, as announced by the chief adviser, and based on the July Charter.

However, there are differences of opinion among the eight parties regarding the demand for proportional representation (PR). Some want the PR system in both the lower and upper houses of parliament, while others want it only in the upper house. For this reason, each party will present its PR demand in its own way.