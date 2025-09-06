What will Awami League and Jatiya Party voters do?

The most widely discussed proposal by the Election Commission is the disqualification of fugitives from contesting elections. If a court declares a person a fugitive, they should not have the opportunity to contest elections. The proposal to declare fugitives ineligible for elections originally came from the Electoral Reform Commission, at which time the Election Commission had disagreed.

Last March, the Commission had written to the National Consensus Commission stating that such a provision could be misused for dishonest purposes. When asked why the Election Commission later took a different decision, Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah said it was done after discussions with the National Consensus Commission and based on mutual satisfaction. The issue, he clarified, is not about satisfaction or dissatisfaction—it is about the law. Constitutional expert Shahdeen Malik has supported the proposal to disqualify fugitives from elections, emphasising the need for its fair implementation. Political party leaders have stressed ensuring that the law is not misused.

The other amendment proposals put forward by the Election Commission are important as well. These include barring individuals who hold positions in profit-making institutions from contesting elections, requiring resignation from committees of educational institutions, and submitting a declaration of domestic and overseas assets along with the nomination papers. The Commission has also proposed that political parties may receive donations of up to 5 million taka from individuals or institutions, but any donation above 50,000 taka must be received via cheque. This, it is believed, will bring transparency not only to rival parties and candidates but also to the income and expenditure of donors.