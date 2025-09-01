Election must be held in February, or earlier if possible

The recent activities demanding a ban on Jatiya Party naturally raise the question: more than a year after Sheikh Hasina’s fall and escape, has it suddenly seemed to some of us that the party acted as a collaborator in keeping her illegally in power? Those who took to the streets demanding that Awami League be banned could have, at the same time, called for banning Jatiya Party and other collaborators as part of the same "package," couldn't they? So why has the demand to ban Jatiya Party suddenly become so intense after all this time?

Whether or not Jatiya Party will actually be banned is still uncertain. But this issue has now become a pawn in the politics of the present and the game of the upcoming election. So instead of focusing on the pawn, it's more important to discuss and understand the nature of the "game" itself.

Due to the long period of brutal authoritarian rule that literally brought the country to the brink of destruction, there was understandable public anger toward the Awami League. Political parties shared this anger as well.