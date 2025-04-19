No election before reform, Hasina’s trail: Jamaat Ameer
Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Saturday said Bangladeshis will not accept any election until two key demands are met—visible trial of Sheikh Hasina and essential political reforms.
He made the remarks while addressing a public rally at the Lalmonirhat Collectorate Field.
Calling for a level playing field to ensure free and fair elections, the Jamaat chief urged the chief adviser to resist polls influenced by “black money” and muscle power.
He also emphasised maintaining diplomatic ties with India based on mutual respect, equality and good neighbourliness. “If we prosper, our neighbours will benefit too. But if our wellbeing is compromised, India must ask whether theirs can remain unaffected,” he added.
Shafiqur said although fascism has fallen, some “ill-politicians” continue to extort and occupy property.
He pledged that if Jamaat comes to power, women will be given respect, protection, and employment opportunities.
Shafiqur also promised to prioritise development in Lalmonirhat, including implementing the long-stalled Teesta Mega Plan.
“We want a country free from the divisions of ‘supporter’ and ‘opponent’. We reject the notion of 'minority' and 'majority'. That rhetoric has long been used to oppress us. Now, men and women alike will help build this nation,” he said.
“Youth will be empowered to become productive. Millions are now saying—they will sacrifice their lives, but not the country’s sovereignty. We did not fight West Pakistan only to be subjugated again. We want to live as citizens of a truly independent nation,” Shafiqur added.
The Jamaat leader also called for the establishment of an agricultural university and a local airport in Lalmonirhat to tackle unemployment in the region.
Earlier in the day, party supporters from across Lalmonirhat and surrounding districts joined the rally in colourful processions, creating a festive atmosphere.