No election before reform, Hasina’s trail: Jamaat Ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Saturday said Bangladeshis will not accept any election until two key demands are met—visible trial of Sheikh Hasina and essential political reforms.

He made the remarks while addressing a public rally at the Lalmonirhat Collectorate Field.

Calling for a level playing field to ensure free and fair elections, the Jamaat chief urged the chief adviser to resist polls influenced by “black money” and muscle power.

He also emphasised maintaining diplomatic ties with India based on mutual respect, equality and good neighbourliness. “If we prosper, our neighbours will benefit too. But if our wellbeing is compromised, India must ask whether theirs can remain unaffected,” he added.