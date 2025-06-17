Standing Committee Meeting
BNP wants to keep trust in the govt
The BNP will continue its course with trust and confidence in the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus.
The party’s top leaders have taken a decision in principle not to get involved in anything that may create mistrust for now.
A reliable source in the party says during discussions at the BNP’s standing committee meeting last night, Monday, the party considered the issue in light of two recent developments: the London meeting and the subsequent situation, and the movement led by party leader Ishraque Hossain.
At the London meeting on 13 June, during discussions with BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, the interim government's chief adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, indicated that national elections could possibly take place in the first half of February next year.
The chief adviser returned to the country on 14 June. However, the government has yet to instruct the election commission regarding the polls. Members of the standing committee discussed various aspects of this issue at the meeting.
On the other hand, BNP central leader Ishraque Hossain is protesting, demanding to be sworn in as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation after receiving the court verdict.
Meanwhile, since last Monday, he has started performing mayoral duties on his own without taking the oath. He has also held meetings with city corporation officials and employees. The party leaders reviewed the two incidents in the standing committee meeting presided over by the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman last Monday.
The party leaders said in the meeting that if Ishraque Hossain steps back from the movement after the London meeting, it would send the wrong message to the public that BNP has reached an understanding with the government on all issues. Critics would also get an opportunity.
Therefore, the movement should continue with patience. However, the meeting also discussed that although BNP supports this movement, the party is not directly involved. Leaders want to present it as a ‘guardian-less’ people's movement of Dhaka South City.
Speaking regarding this, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Ishraque Hossain has received the verdict of the highest court. The election commission has also issued a notification. The Local Government Ministry should have arranged for his oath-taking as mayor by accepting the court’s verdict. Here, the law has been violated, and the court’s verdict has been disrespected. We want the court’s verdict to be implemented. Beyond that, we have nothing to say.”
Speaking to BNP leaders it has been learned that they discussed speaking cautiously and keeping a close watch on the government’s activities no matter what the situation is, especially after the London meeting. Leaders believe the government will reveal in due time what it truly intends to do. Now, it is just a matter of waiting.