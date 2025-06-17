BNP wants to keep trust in the govt

The BNP will continue its course with trust and confidence in the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The BNP will continue to place its trust and confidence in the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus. Accordingly, the party's policymaking leaders have taken a decision in principle to refrain from engaging in anything that could create distrust at this stage.

A reliable source in the party says during discussions at the BNP’s standing committee meeting last night, Monday, the party considered the issue in light of two recent developments: the London meeting and the subsequent situation, and the movement led by party leader Ishraque Hossain.

At the London meeting on 13 June, during discussions with BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, the interim government's chief adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, indicated that national elections could possibly take place in the first half of February next year.

The chief adviser returned to the country on 14 June. However, the government has yet to instruct the election commission regarding the polls. Members of the standing committee discussed various aspects of this issue at the meeting.