BNP enforces hartal on voting day

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has enforced hartal on Sunday, the voting day of 12th parliamentary election.
According to the fresh programmes, the party will observe a 48-hour hartal from 6:00am on Saturday (6 January) to 6:00am on Monday (8 January).
The voting of the national election will be held on Sunday (7 January).
BNP made the announcement in a press release on Thursday. Besides, the party will organise processions and mass contact on Friday.
The party observed these programmes seeking resignation of the current government, holding an election under a neutral government and release of leaders and activists and stopping the harassment of leaders and activists.
BNP enforced dawn-to-dusk hartal on 29 October after the party's grand rally was foiled at Naya Paltan on 28 October. Afterwards, they observed hartals in several phases.
After 28 October, alongside hartals, BNP enforced blockades in several phases across the country as part of the anti-government movement.
The party observed these programmes seeking resignation of the current government, holding an election under a neutral government and release of leaders and activists and stopping the harassment of leaders and activists.
Different parties and alliances involved in the simultaneous movement have separately observed hartals and blockades. The opposition parties including BNP have been organising mass contact programmes calling upon the people to boycott the elections.