BNP enforces hartal on voting day

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has enforced hartal on Sunday, the voting day of 12th parliamentary election.

According to the fresh programmes, the party will observe a 48-hour hartal from 6:00am on Saturday (6 January) to 6:00am on Monday (8 January).

The voting of the national election will be held on Sunday (7 January).

BNP made the announcement in a press release on Thursday. Besides, the party will organise processions and mass contact on Friday.