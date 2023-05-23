Govt turns extremely reckless realising its fall: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said police suddenly attacked the BNP leaders and activists at Dhanmondi of Dhaka that left what they claimed many of their activists injured.

The leader said before the attack was carried out in Dhaka on Tuesday, their rallies came under attacks in different districts of the country, including Khulna, Patuakhali, Netrokona, Feni. The authoritarian government is launching such shameful attacks using their law enforcement agencies to cover their misrule.