Tarique calls for struggle to regain 'lost democracy'

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has urged people to play a leading role in the struggle to regain the 'lost democracy and voting rights' in the country.

“I make an earnest call to the people of Bangladesh to play a pivotal role in the struggle to regain lost democracy and the right to vote,” he said in his New Year message on Tuesday.

The BNP acting chairman extended his heartfelt greetings and wished the New Year to bring immense joy, happiness, comfort, peace and prosperity for all.

He hoped that the country would step into a transformative journey in the New Year. “Let us work together in the struggle to establish equality, human dignity and justice in the state and society, using the experiences of the past. We hope to build a nation where every citizen is important and everyone's voice is free,” he said.