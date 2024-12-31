Tarique calls for struggle to regain 'lost democracy'
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has urged people to play a leading role in the struggle to regain the 'lost democracy and voting rights' in the country.
“I make an earnest call to the people of Bangladesh to play a pivotal role in the struggle to regain lost democracy and the right to vote,” he said in his New Year message on Tuesday.
The BNP acting chairman extended his heartfelt greetings and wished the New Year to bring immense joy, happiness, comfort, peace and prosperity for all.
He hoped that the country would step into a transformative journey in the New Year. “Let us work together in the struggle to establish equality, human dignity and justice in the state and society, using the experiences of the past. We hope to build a nation where every citizen is important and everyone's voice is free,” he said.
Focus on Multi-party Democracy
The BNP acting chairman also called upon all the democratic forces to start working in unison for establishment of a multi-party democracy in the country.
He said the past year should remain vivid in memories. “Some bitter experiences, the sacrifices of the students and people, and the pain of losing rights from the past year will haunt us on the one hand and also inspire us with renewed enthusiasm for the possibility of regaining peace, harmony and the rights to multi-party democracy on the other hand in the coming year.”
Tarique Rahman said there should be a commitment today to work together for ensuring the political and economic empowerment of people, strengthening state institutions, and reviving multi-party democracy and the economy.
He said all must be proactive in implementing and practicing the hard-earned democracy as the defeated anti-people force imprisoned all the rights of the people for so long.
“In such a situation, the work of establishing multi-party democracy must begin with the combined efforts of all democratic forces,” said the BNP leader.
Noting that the New Year awakens a new rhythm of life, new hopes, and new possibilities, he wished Bangladesh to move forward on the path of immense potential. “Let all injustice, oppression, and torture be removed forever,” said Tarique Rahman.
Calls for equality, dignity, justice
Earlier in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the BNP acting chairman called on the nation to embrace the principles of equality, dignity and justice as Bangladesh prepares to embark on a transformative journey in the New Year, 2025.
"As we step into a transformative chapter for Bangladesh in the New Year, let’s continue our endeavours for equality, dignity and justice," he said.
The BNP leader said they aspire to build a nation where every citizen matters and every voice is heard.
"Together, we will restore democracy, strengthen public institutions, revive the economy and ensure political and economic empowerment of the people," he said.