Obaidul Quader talks too much about irrelevant issues: Rizvi

Rizvi said this in a press conference today, marking the 12th anniversary of the disappearance of former BNP organising secretary Ilias Ali.

This press conference was organised at the central office of BNP in the capital’s Naya Paltan area.

Rizvi stated that the government, formed without any vote, made many people victims of enforced disappearance, and killed and kidnapped many others. The United Nations sent a list of such people to the government but the government could not provide any proper answer to that.

“We have learned from the media that Awami League general secretary Mr. Obaidul Quader has been asking for a list from the BNP. What list is he asking for? A list was given earlier,” Rizvi said.

“You (the government) already have the list. The law, the court, and the police - every institution is under your grip,” he added.