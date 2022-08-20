FM's statement questions country's sovereignty: GM Quader

GM Quader said such statement of the foreign minister has also embarrassed the friendly country India.
About the enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, the deputy leader in parliament said, "When the issue of extrajudicial killing is talked about, the government defies the allegation as absurd."
GM Quader said millions of taka is being laundered out of the country every year and the corruption is spreading to every sphere due to lack of accountability.
If anyone criticise, the government treats him or her as the conspirator or seditionist, the JaPa leader said adding that criticism has to be welcomed to run the country and accountability has to be ensured.
Citing the economic condition of the country, GM Quader said the government has to pay loan of Tk 800 to 900 billion this year. Loan along with interest has to be paid in next one to two years. The country may fall in economic crisis. The experts apprehend the country may turn bankrupt like Sri Lanka.
He said the government has intensified the suffering of the people by increasing the price of fuel oil. Prices of all commodities have gone up.
The government is spending millions of taka to implement mega projects, but it has not taken any initiative to protect the people, GM Quader alleged.
JaPa secretary general Mujibul Haque said the incidents of attacks on minorities have taken place during the rule of Awami League and BNP.