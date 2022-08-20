FM's statement questions country's sovereignty: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman and deputy leader of the opposition in parliament, GM Quader, has said the statement of foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has questioned the country's sovereignty.

He said the government cannot avoid the liability of the statement of the foreign minister.

The JaPa leader made the remark at a view exchange meeting organised on the occasion of Janmashtami, one of the religious festival of Hindu community, at JaPa chairman's Banani office on Saturday.

While attending a Janmashtami event on Thursday in Chattogram, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said that during his recent visit to India, he had requested them to do everything that was needed to keep the present government in power in Bangladesh.