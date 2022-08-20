Politics

FM's statement questions country's sovereignty: GM Quader

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
GM Quader
GM Quader Prothom Alo file photo

Jatiya Party chairman and deputy leader of the opposition in parliament, GM Quader, has said the statement of foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has questioned the country's sovereignty.

He said the government cannot avoid the liability of the statement of the foreign minister.

The JaPa leader made the remark at a view exchange meeting organised on the occasion of Janmashtami, one of the religious festival of Hindu community, at JaPa chairman's Banani office on Saturday.

While attending a Janmashtami event on Thursday in Chattogram, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said that during his recent visit to India, he had requested them to do everything that was needed to keep the present government in power in Bangladesh.

GM Quader said such statement of the foreign minister has also embarrassed the friendly country India.

About the enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, the deputy leader in parliament said, "When the issue of extrajudicial killing is talked about, the government defies the allegation as absurd."

GM Quader said millions of taka is being laundered out of the country every year and the corruption is spreading to every sphere due to lack of accountability.

If anyone criticise, the government treats him or her as the conspirator or seditionist, the JaPa leader said adding that criticism has to be welcomed to run the country and accountability has to be ensured.

Citing the economic condition of the country, GM Quader said the government has to pay loan of Tk 800 to 900 billion this year. Loan along with interest has to be paid in next one to two years. The country may fall in economic crisis. The experts apprehend the country may turn bankrupt like Sri Lanka.

He said the government has intensified the suffering of the people by increasing the price of fuel oil. Prices of all commodities have gone up.

The government is spending millions of taka to implement mega projects, but it has not taken any initiative to protect the people, GM Quader alleged.

JaPa secretary general Mujibul Haque said the incidents of attacks on minorities have taken place during the rule of Awami League and BNP.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment