Obaidul Quader rejects BNP’s demand of snap election

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader Sunday rejected Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) demand about holding a snap election terming it as unreasonable.

Obaidul Quader made the comment while replying to journalists at a press conference at AL president’s office in city’s Dhanmondi.

Criticising the key opposition, BNP, Obaidul Quader said the party has deviated far away from reality and it has been proven that Bangladesh’s democracy is safe in the hands of Sheikh Hasina. The country’s development and prosperity depend on her.

Quader said as long as Sheikh Hasina remains in power, the country will never lose its path.

The AL leader said Sheikh Hasina can read people’s mind where BNP failed. As a result, the BNP has become isolated in politics.