BNP searching for dark alleyways to assume power: PM Hasina

Sheikh Hasina asked the expatriates to stay alert against conspiracies saying that the plots are still being hatched.

“They (BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami clique) are now demanding to cancel the election,” she said.

Referring to the 2008 parliamentary election, the prime minister said the BNP and Jamaat alliance got only 30 seats while the Awami League alone secured 233 seats.

“Since then, they don’t want any election. They have been setting fire to buses, launches, trains and burning people to death. The more they do terrorist activities and arson violence, the more the people reject them,” she asserted.

The Awami League president came down heavily on the BNP as they have been doing politics over their party office. “They lock their office and then unlock it. They have lost the keys of their office and the path too. They have turned into pedestrians who have lost their ways.”

BNP has one virtue and that is arson terrorism, she insisted.

Referring to removal of fishplates of the railway track in which several persons were killed, the prime minister further said the BNP men are skilled in laying traps to kill people.

She expressed that alongside conducting the violence, the BNP had distributed leaflets among the people urging them to boycott the election.