Target to build relations of trust with like-mined parties

While talking to policy makers, it is learnt that during the bilateral dialogue, BNP will pass messages to like-minded political parties and organisations that the party (BNP) wants change in the existing structure of the government. But it is not possible for BNP to do this alone. The party wants to do this along with like-minded parties. In this regard, BNP will make a pledge to the parties.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We are not willing to disclose everything at this stage as to what we are discussing or will discuss. But the main discussion is that there will be no election under this current government."
The discussions include release of all politicians including Khaleda Zia, the resignation of this government, handing over power to a neutral government, holding a credible election by reconstituting the election commission and the formation of national government after the election.
BNP sources said the next dialogue would be held with Ganasanghati Andolan. However, the date has not been fixed.
Ganasanghati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki told Prothom Alo, "BNP has contacted us. They want to hold a dialogue next week."
The dialogues will be held in phases with Gono Odhikar Parishad led by Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque, Biplobi Workers' Party's Saiful Haque, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal of ASM Abdur Rab, Gono Forum of Mostafa Mohsin Montu and more parties and organisations.
Earlier, BNP held discussions with Mujahidul Islam Selim of Bangladesh Communist Party (CPB) and Khalequzzaman of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD). There has been a change in the top leadership of these two parties. Now the BNP policymakers are thinking about discussing with these two political parties again, the party sources said.
BNP had a target for a long time to forge a unity with CPB and BSD, two important partners of the left leaning alliance. But that has not been possible as yet. Meanwhile, the membership of Ganasanghati Andolan and Biplobi Workers' Party, two partners of the left leaning alliance has been postponed. These two parties are working to form a new platform. Besides, these two parties have built up a connection with BNP in the question of 'election under a neutral government'. The left leaning alliance's partner CPB general secretary Ruhin Hossan Prince thinks this is conflicting with the left leaning alliance may 'join with a different quarter.'
Ganasanghati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, however, said, "We suggested forging a bigger platform on specific programmes sustaining the left leaning alliance for democracy and right to vote against the current authoritarian regime. But they did not agree to it. We told them to take a decision. They have postponed our membership."
Sources concerned said in the second phase BNP would hold dialogue with the 20-party alliance partners. During the dialogue, BNP will tell the alliance partners that they would not launch the movement as an alliance, rather, along with the anti-government parties, they would go for a simultaneous movement.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "We are reaching a consensus on common issues to free the nation, to restore democracy and to establish a legitimate government. The parties or organisations that will remain with the people to resolve these problems, will take to the streets."
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.