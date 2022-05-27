Target to build relations of trust with like-mined parties

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold dialogues with political parties and organisations outside their alliance seeking a demand that there will be no elections under the government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The party started formal dialogue with Nagorik Oikya on Tuesday. At this phase BNP's target is to build relations of trust with the like-minded parties.

Party policymakers think it is urgent to build relations of trust with like-minded parties ahead of a greater unity. It is also important to reach a consensus among the parties as to why and with what purpose the opposition parties will be united, on what programmes they would take to the streets, the formation of government in future and in which areas the basic reforms will be carried out. BNP will discuss these issues openly in the bilateral meetings and will try to build confidence among the parties. Afterwards the strategy would be fixed to jointly wield pressure on the government.