Independent candidates’ standpoint to clarify who to be opposition: Law minister

The standpoint of the independent candidates who won in the recently concluded 12th parliamentary election will clarify who will be the opposition in parliament, said incumbent law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq.

The minister said this while talking to the newspersons at his secretariat office Tuesday.

Voting for the 12th parliamentary election was held on Sunday. So far results of 298 constituencies have been announced unofficially. The governing Awami League (AL) won 222 seats while AL-led 14-party alliance’s Bangladesh Workers’ Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD) got two seats each. They contested with “boat”, the electoral symbol of Awami League.