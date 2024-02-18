AL has no headache over BNP's movement: Quader

“They (BNP) are doing it themselves. Besides, we have no headache about BNP as it could not involve people in its movement. BNP could not show what it says in its statements,” he said.

In fact, the AL general secretary said, there was no issue of the movement in the country even before the last polls, and there is no issue right now.

BNP has made a mistake due to its trend of negative politics and the party has been stuck up in the quicksand, he said.

Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said there is no obstacle to making the 12th national parliament interactive as there is an opposition party and a significant number of independent lawmakers in the parliament too.

He said that the 7-January general election was free and fair one with more than 41 per cent voter turnout.