Khalid meets Nawaz Sharif in Lahore
Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossen called on former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at Nawaz Sharif’s residence in Lahore on Monday.
During the call on, they discussed various aspects related to the interests of the both countries.
Bangladesh High Commissioner in Pakistan M Iqbal Hossen was present during the call on, according to a religious ministry press release.
Khalid said, Bangladesh wants to develop all kinds of relations with Pakistan. He requested to provide support in Agriculture and technological sectors of Bangladesh.
He also requested the chief minister to provide scholarship for Bangladeshi students to pursue studies in Pakistan.
Nawaz Shrif said Pakistani people still have love in their heart for the Bangladeshi brothers. This is the high time to strengthen the relation for betterment of the people of the two countries, he said.
He also praised economic development of Bangladesh in the quickest possible time.
Chief minister Maryam Nawaz said, the relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan has been built on the basis of brotherhood across borders and across generations. Trade and direct communication will strengthen relations further, she said.
She praised Bangladesh's garment industry, microfinance activities, and the inclusion of women in various fields. She also assured of providing necessary support to Bangladesh in various sectors including green energy.
She also said that she is ready to welcome partnerships between Punjab and Bangladesh in flood management and agriculture.
She expressed her determination to transform the friendship between the two countries into a lasting partnership for regional peace and prosperity.
Senior officials from the both countries were present.