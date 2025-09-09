Khalid meets Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

Khalid said, Bangladesh wants to develop all kinds of relations with Pakistan. He requested to provide support in Agriculture and technological sectors of Bangladesh.

He also requested the chief minister to provide scholarship for Bangladeshi students to pursue studies in Pakistan.

Nawaz Shrif said Pakistani people still have love in their heart for the Bangladeshi brothers. This is the high time to strengthen the relation for betterment of the people of the two countries, he said.

He also praised economic development of Bangladesh in the quickest possible time.

Chief minister Maryam Nawaz said, the relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan has been built on the basis of brotherhood across borders and across generations. Trade and direct communication will strengthen relations further, she said.