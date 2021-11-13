There is a possibility to revive Jatiya Oikyafront: Dr Kamal

Renewing the demand for holding the next national election under a non-party government, Gonoforum president Dr Kamal Hossain said there is a possibility to revive Jatiya Oikyafront, an electoral alliance with BNP, to force the government to meet their demand, reports UNB.

"We strongly demand that the next parliamentary election be held under a non-party government as we saw in the past that it couldn't be held in a fair and credible manner under a partisan government," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at a city hotel, Dr Kamal said they have a bitter experience of general elections under a partisan government. "We can expect to get a free and fair election if it's held under a non-partisan government."