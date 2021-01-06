They threaten me to shoot: Abdul Quader Mirza

Road transport and bridge minister Obaidul Quader's younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza has continued 'speaking the truth' (Satya Bachan).

Reiterating his stance he said, “It is a crime if I say so. They have threatened me to shoot. But I am not afraid of all this. I am not afraid of Obaidul Quader either. Even if I am expelled from the party, I will not leave the political ideology of Bangabandhu."

Abdul Quader Mirza said this at an election rally in Jamairtek of the Basurhat municipality Tuesday afternoon.

From last Thursday, his speeches at different meetings have suddenly started widespread discussions in the political circles of the country.

He demanded for a fair election and a constituting a proper district committee of Awami League in his speeches. He also became vocal on corruptions and irregularities at different levels of the party. On Sunday, Quader Mirza blockaded the Zero Point area of ​​Basurhat with his supporters on this.

Mirza's supporters demonstrated with brooms in hands and by setting fire to the tires.

He claims, after recovering from illness, he swore to tell the truth always. He is the Awami League candidate in the Basurhat municipality election to be held on 18 January.