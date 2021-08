Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s central organising secretary Saif Mahmud and two other leaders have been allegedly picked up by Detective Branch (DB) of police.

Dhaka metropolitan (east) unit JCD’s former vice president Marzuk Ahmed told Prothom Alo that some men identifying themselves as members of DB police picked up Saif Mahmud, JCD central committee’s assistant general secretary Sirajul Islam and Jagannath University unit’s leader Mustafizur Rahman from Jatrabari’s Kajla area around 10:00pm Monday.