Reform commission wants to make affidavit verification mandatory

The electoral reform commission is likely to recommend mandatory verification of information in the affidavits submitted during the national polls. Besides, submission of statements for the assets owned by the candidates abroad could also be made obligatory. So, changes are being considered in the format of the affidavit.

The candidates have to submit eight specific pieces of information in the affidavit along with their nomination papers to the Election Commission (EC) – educational background, information of past and present criminal cases if any, profession, source of income, assets owned by the candidate and people dependent on him or her, information on loans taken by the candidate and how much of the commitments made before the polls have been fulfilled of the candidate has already taken part in polls before.

Submission of this information is mandatory as per the electoral laws of the country. The EC has the jurisdiction to cancel candidature of a person in case he or she uses false information in the affidavit.