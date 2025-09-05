DUCSU polls: Chhatra Dal president expresses support for Abdul Kader on FB

Abdul Kader alleged in his post that he has been facing widespread smear campaigns for speaking out about the Razakars. Beyond online attacks, people have even gone to his home and harassed his mother. Expressing his fear, he wrote, “I don’t need to win DUCSU, I just want to stay alive. I beg for at least that much mercy.”

Kader rose to prominence during the July mass uprising as a coordinator who declared the movement’s nine-point demands. During last year’s protests against the then AL government, when seven coordinators were detained by the Detective Branch of Police, Kader had relayed statements to the media announcing programmes of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

After the fall of the Awami League government, Kader became convener of the Dhaka University unit of the newly formed Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, which emerged with the students who were at the forefront of the uprising. He was a residential student of Bijoy Ekattor Hall of 2018–19 session.