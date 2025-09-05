DUCSU polls: Chhatra Dal president expresses support for Abdul Kader on FB
“I don’t need to win DUCSU, I just want to stay alive: Abdul Kader”, this Facebook post by Abdul Kader, vice-president candidate from the Anti-Discrimination Student Council panel, has drawn a response from Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam, who expressed his and the BCD’s support in a Facebook post.
In his Facebook post, Rakibul Islam wrote, “Kader, I promise you: Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal will stand firmly beside you, Insha’Allah, against the descendants of the Razakar, Al-Badr, and Al-Shams. The true character of the Al-Badr commanders has already been exposed. Trained Shibir leaders, cadres, and their networks are not only targeting conscious women leaders through cyber bullying, but systematically attacking all those with opposing ideologies. They must be identified and brought to justice. We demand accountability to ensure justice for these crimes.”
Abdul Kader alleged in his post that he has been facing widespread smear campaigns for speaking out about the Razakars. Beyond online attacks, people have even gone to his home and harassed his mother. Expressing his fear, he wrote, “I don’t need to win DUCSU, I just want to stay alive. I beg for at least that much mercy.”
Kader rose to prominence during the July mass uprising as a coordinator who declared the movement’s nine-point demands. During last year’s protests against the then AL government, when seven coordinators were detained by the Detective Branch of Police, Kader had relayed statements to the media announcing programmes of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
After the fall of the Awami League government, Kader became convener of the Dhaka University unit of the newly formed Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, which emerged with the students who were at the forefront of the uprising. He was a residential student of Bijoy Ekattor Hall of 2018–19 session.